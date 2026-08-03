Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 161,725 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Constellation Brands worth $112,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the company's stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company's stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 19,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded Constellation Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.73. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $174.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.87%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is 39.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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