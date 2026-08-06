Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,247 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Chubb’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $27.38 from $26.72 and increased its FY2028 forecast to $30.67 from $29.97. Analysts also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028, signaling improving expectations for the insurer’s longer-term earnings growth.

Zacks raised Chubb’s FY2026 EPS estimate to from $26.72 and increased its FY2028 forecast to from $29.97. Analysts also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028, signaling improving expectations for the insurer’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The FY2026 estimate of $27.38 is broadly in line with the current consensus forecast of $27.40, while the FY2028 projection implies continued earnings expansion. The positive revisions likely support sentiment toward CB and help explain its recent increase.

The FY2026 estimate of $27.38 is broadly in line with the current consensus forecast of $27.40, while the FY2028 projection implies continued earnings expansion. The positive revisions likely support sentiment toward and help explain its recent increase. Neutral Sentiment: Chubb announced leadership changes at Westchester, its North American wholesale excess and surplus-lines business. Dave Lupica was named executive chairman, while Dave Roberts was appointed division president. The appointments provide continuity but are not expected to materially alter near-term financial results. Westchester, a Chubb Company, Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Chubb announced leadership changes at Westchester, its North American wholesale excess and surplus-lines business. Dave Lupica was named executive chairman, while Dave Roberts was appointed division president. The appointments provide continuity but are not expected to materially alter near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced several estimates, including Q3 2026 EPS to $6.19 from $6.28, Q2 2027 EPS to $7.19 from $7.34, Q4 2027 EPS to $6.97 from $7.37, and FY2027 EPS to $28.14 from $28.39. These cuts indicate some pressure in selected reporting periods and may limit the upside reaction.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays set a $387.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $360.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 1.2%

CB stock opened at $352.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $265.30 and a twelve month high of $365.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 27.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $3,099,319.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,860.46. This represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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