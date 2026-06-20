Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 190,155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 190,155 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Lynch Investment Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $216.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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