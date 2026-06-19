Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 243,809 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385,521 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 243,809 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Qualcomm worth $408,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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