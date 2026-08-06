Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 35,030 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $138.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 65.18%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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