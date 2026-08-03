Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 35,057 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $64,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $5,721,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,733 shares of the company's stock worth $66,890,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,837 shares of the company's stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $2,382,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Key Church & Dwight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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