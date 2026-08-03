Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 358,973 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,025 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 358,973 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of GoDaddy worth $74,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 93.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GoDaddy Stock Up 0.1%

GDDY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $165.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.10. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 660.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $48,704.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,750.70. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $290,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,728 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,965.76. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,751 shares of company stock worth $1,480,228. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. William Blair cut shares of GoDaddy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoDaddy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.93.

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Trending Headlines about GoDaddy

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoDaddy reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, above the roughly $1.69–$1.72 consensus range, while revenue rose 6.6% year over year to approximately $1.30 billion, slightly exceeding estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. GoDaddy Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Growth was supported by rising average revenue per user, strength across both business segments and accelerating adoption of Airo, GoDaddy’s AI-powered product suite. Airo’s annualized recurring revenue reportedly increased fivefold to $50 million, helping drive record margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. GoDaddy Forecasts Q3 Revenue and Reaffirms Free Cash Flow

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion full-year free-cash-flow target. Full-year revenue guidance remains $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Raymond James Analyst Action

Analyst views remain mixed. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a Neutral rating with a $90 target, while Benchmark maintained Buy despite reducing its target to $140. Raymond James cut GoDaddy from Strong Buy to Outperform and set a $100 target, citing limited visibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. GoDaddy Goes Down After Q2 Results and Outlook

Investors viewed the quarterly outlook as underwhelming relative to expectations, with several reports describing the guidance as weak despite the earnings beat. Concerns also persist that AI could pressure GoDaddy’s traditional website and domain businesses and weigh on future margins. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading activity intensified, with put-option volume reaching 11,680 contracts—nearly five times the typical daily level. Separate law-firm investigations into potential securities-law violations added another source of investor uncertainty.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

Further Reading

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