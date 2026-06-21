Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,135 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,379 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company's stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,377,577,000 after buying an additional 118,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $396.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.76 and a 200 day moving average of $340.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here