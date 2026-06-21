Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,590 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.82. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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