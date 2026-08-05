Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 57,129 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 57,129 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $283.63 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $296.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.45%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,425,724. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: New GE Appliances design win: GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors

GE Appliances will use Texas Instruments microcontrollers, Wi-Fi connectivity solutions and analog components in its next generation of connected appliances. TI chips are expected to represent about one-third of the semiconductors used at GE’s new Louisville, Kentucky, laundry plant, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The agreement supports TI’s industrial, consumer and Internet-of-Things businesses, although the revenue impact is likely to build gradually. Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and favorable demand trends: Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Semiconductor ETFs Surge

Semiconductor ETFs rebounded sharply as investor enthusiasm for artificial-intelligence infrastructure returned. Analysts also point to continued data-center expansion and automotive software growth as potential long-term demand drivers for TXN. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Citi Reiterates Buy Ratings

Citi reiterated a Buy rating on Texas Instruments, adding to the constructive view surrounding the semiconductor sector. TXN also recently reported earnings and revenue above consensus, with quarterly revenue up 22.8% year over year and third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.23 to $2.57. Neutral Sentiment: Investor debate continues: Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Texas Instruments Stock Looks Appealing

Commentary describes TXN as a potential long-term AI and manufacturing beneficiary, but the stock’s appeal depends on sustained data-center growth and execution of its capacity-expansion strategy. Negative Sentiment: Recent weakness and valuation concerns: TXN has declined about 11% over the past month despite strong AI-related industry demand. With a price-to-earnings ratio above 43, investors may be demanding continued earnings growth, leaving the stock vulnerable if industrial or consumer-chip recovery expectations are delayed. TXN Slides 11% in a Month

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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