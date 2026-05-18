Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here