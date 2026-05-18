Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Quantum Computing worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Get Quantum Computing alerts: Sign Up

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $10.51 on Monday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 3.70.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quantum Computing Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Computing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum Computing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Quantum Computing and reiterated an Outperform rating with a $20 price target , signaling improved analyst expectations for the company’s longer-term earnings path.

Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Quantum Computing and reiterated an rating with a , signaling improved analyst expectations for the company’s longer-term earnings path. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted the stock’s post-earnings surge and a huge revenue beat, showing that investors are still reacting to the strong quarterly results and rapid top-line growth.

Multiple articles highlighted the stock’s and a huge revenue beat, showing that investors are still reacting to the strong quarterly results and rapid top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-target commentary from Yahoo Finance and Zacks pointed to roughly 61.7% upside , but also noted that consensus targets have mixed predictive value, so this was more of a sentiment support item than a clear catalyst.

Analyst-target commentary from Yahoo Finance and Zacks pointed to roughly , but also noted that consensus targets have mixed predictive value, so this was more of a sentiment support item than a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from TipRanks and Seeking Alpha suggested Wall Street remains skeptical about how quickly Quantum Computing can turn revenue growth into durable profits, keeping expectations elevated but not fully validated.

Coverage from TipRanks and Seeking Alpha suggested Wall Street remains skeptical about how quickly Quantum Computing can turn revenue growth into durable profits, keeping expectations elevated but not fully validated. Negative Sentiment: The broader quantum-computing group sold off Friday, with QUBT falling alongside peers like IonQ, Rigetti, and D-Wave, indicating sector-wide pressure rather than company-specific bad news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QUBT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quantum Computing from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Quantum Computing from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quantum Computing

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher Bruce Roberts sold 9,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,123,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,848.30. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc NASDAQ: QUBT is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company's flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quantum Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quantum Computing wasn't on the list.

While Quantum Computing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here