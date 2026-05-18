Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of lululemon athletica worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $391,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in lululemon athletica by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $343,553,000 after purchasing an additional 290,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in lululemon athletica by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,664 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,394,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in lululemon athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,873 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $184,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Read Our Latest Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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