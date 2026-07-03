Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases 4,467 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average is $193.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.34 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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