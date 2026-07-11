PagerDuty $PD Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) by 801.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 183,770 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.24% of PagerDuty worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,066,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,975 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 659,565 shares of the company's stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,780 shares of the company's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts: Sign Up

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 38.60%.The company had revenue of $120.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PagerDuty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PagerDuty wasn't on the list.

While PagerDuty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here