Palacios Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Palacios Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $304.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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