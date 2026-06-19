Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Lifted by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 2,321.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,744 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,153 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after buying an additional 5,938,343 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company's stock worth $937,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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