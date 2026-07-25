Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985,926 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,810,801 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Palantir Technologies worth $1,021,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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