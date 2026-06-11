Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Position Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,198 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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