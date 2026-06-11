Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,863 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $84,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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