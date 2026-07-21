Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Andra AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $59,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 247.5% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,355 shares of the company's stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 151.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles argue Palantir’s long-term growth case remains intact, pointing to its expanding AI software footprint and the strength of its AIP platform. Palantir: The Stock Is Richly Valued With a Forward P/S Multiple of Over 40x, but Is the Growth Story Still Worth Buying Into?

Several articles argue Palantir’s long-term growth case remains intact, pointing to its expanding AI software footprint and the strength of its AIP platform. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from top investors and market watchers says Palantir’s business momentum and product expansion could support further gains despite the stock’s premium valuation. It’s Not Crazy, Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock

Commentary from top investors and market watchers says Palantir’s business momentum and product expansion could support further gains despite the stock’s premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Another piece says Palantir keeps defying skeptics with a string of earnings beats and a raised outlook, reinforcing the idea that fundamentals are still improving. Predicition: Palantir Defies Doubters. Here’s Our New Price Target

Another piece says Palantir keeps defying skeptics with a string of earnings beats and a raised outlook, reinforcing the idea that fundamentals are still improving. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is also being widely searched and discussed, which shows elevated investor interest but does not by itself change the outlook.

Palantir is also being widely searched and discussed, which shows elevated investor interest but does not by itself change the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisit the stock’s big run from its IPO and its recent pullback, keeping focus on valuation and volatility rather than any new company-specific catalyst.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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