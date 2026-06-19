Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $222,143,000. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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