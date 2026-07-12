Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 142.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,060 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,562,180. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

PLTR traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.79. 31,089,118 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,740,524. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $303.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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