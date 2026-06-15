Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,385 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $56,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.68 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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