Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Faithward Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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