Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,483 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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