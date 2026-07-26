Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Themes Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here