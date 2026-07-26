Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Lowered by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.88.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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