Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Reduced by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,523 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.4% of AXS Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AXS Investments LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.38.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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