Palisade Bio, Inc. $PALI Position Trimmed by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP decreased its holdings in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181,062 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,263,938 shares during the period. Palisade Bio comprises 0.7% of Commodore Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 4.14% of Palisade Bio worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $28,318,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PALI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Palisade Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John David Finley sold 146,798 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $303,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,338.85. The trade was a 40.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones sold 51,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $106,354.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,718.45. This represents a 35.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,100 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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