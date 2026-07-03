Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,773 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing the case for further upside. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420 from $325 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing the case for further upside. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around PANW. BNP Paribas Exane target raise

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $380 from $330 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around PANW. Positive Sentiment: The stock remains a momentum name after gaining roughly 25% since its last earnings report, supported by strong demand for AI-related cybersecurity tools and recent trading interest. Zacks earnings momentum article

The stock remains a momentum name after gaining roughly 25% since its last earnings report, supported by strong demand for AI-related cybersecurity tools and recent trading interest. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including director Aparna Bawa and CAO Josh D. Paul. The transactions were relatively small, but insider selling can slightly temper investor enthusiasm. Insider sale disclosure

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $348.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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