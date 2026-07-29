Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 28,276.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,781 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 756,107 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $121,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 261.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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