Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,571 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $303.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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