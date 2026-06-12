Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,875 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 120,877 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.4% of DJE Kapital AG's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $86,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate higher for PANW, signaling modest confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

Scotiabank nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate higher for PANW, signaling modest confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on Prisma AIRS suggests AI security is gaining traction and could boost revenue growth and deal size.

Recent commentary on Prisma AIRS suggests AI security is gaining traction and could boost revenue growth and deal size. Positive Sentiment: Broader cybersecurity-sector coverage remains constructive, with analysts and institutions still favoring the group amid rising AI-related security demand.

Broader cybersecurity-sector coverage remains constructive, with analysts and institutions still favoring the group amid rising AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and Market Perform rating while issuing a range of earnings estimates, indicating a cautious but not bearish stance.

Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and Market Perform rating while issuing a range of earnings estimates, indicating a cautious but not bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Northland also trimmed some near- and mid-term EPS forecasts for PANW, reflecting lingering concern about profitability assumptions and valuation.

Northland also trimmed some near- and mid-term EPS forecasts for PANW, reflecting lingering concern about profitability assumptions and valuation. Negative Sentiment: PANW still trades at a demanding valuation, so any slowdown in AI-security momentum could increase volatility.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $253.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a PE ratio of 229.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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