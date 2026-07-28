Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stake Raised by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial set a $421.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $331.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.62 billion, a PE ratio of 260.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here