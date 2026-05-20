Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,187 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This represents a 24.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $248.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $223.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in continued upside for Palo Alto Networks. Truist raises PANW target

Truist raised its price target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in continued upside for Palo Alto Networks. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer lifted its target to $275 and reiterated an Outperform rating after noting encouraging signs from the company’s CyberArk-related product launch and customer feedback. Oppenheimer lifts PANW target

Oppenheimer lifted its target to $275 and reiterated an Outperform rating after noting encouraging signs from the company’s CyberArk-related product launch and customer feedback. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its target to $265 and maintained an Outperform rating, citing strength in subscriptions and possible upside to remaining performance obligations. Mizuho raises PANW target

Mizuho increased its target to $265 and maintained an Outperform rating, citing strength in subscriptions and possible upside to remaining performance obligations. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt also raised its target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, adding to the broad analyst optimism around the stock. Rosenblatt positive forecast

Rosenblatt also raised its target to $275 and kept a Buy rating, adding to the broad analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI is expected to help engineers ship more features, not reduce headcount, suggesting the company sees AI as a growth driver rather than a cost-cutting story. Business Insider article

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI is expected to help engineers ship more features, not reduce headcount, suggesting the company sees AI as a growth driver rather than a cost-cutting story. Neutral Sentiment: Insider buying was highlighted as value-positive, but the item is more of a confidence signal than a clear near-term catalyst. Insider buying article

Insider buying was highlighted as value-positive, but the item is more of a confidence signal than a clear near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted the stock has rallied sharply and is technically overbought, which could make it vulnerable to volatility if upcoming earnings disappoint. Technical analysis article

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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