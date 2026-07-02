Palouse Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after buying an additional 37,553,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,499,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,361,675,000 after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,948,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,219,894,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Trading Up 1.5%

American Tower stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $162.27 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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