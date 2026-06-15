Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,381 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,087 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Potentia Wealth grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 84,406 shares of the company's stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.54 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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