Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 166,999 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,458 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,901,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,626,975 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE:DELL opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $269.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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