Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 450,606 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 450,606 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $141,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,123,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here