Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,376 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,271 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Qualcomm worth $158,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $211.72 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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