Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470,867 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 46,994 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $192,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,401,747 shares of company stock worth $388,633,539. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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