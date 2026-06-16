Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 289.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,585 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $44,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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