Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,556 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $132,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intuit by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,274,391,000 after purchasing an additional 512,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $276.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.01 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $363.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Argus cut their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here