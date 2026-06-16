Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $262.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 399,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $262,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,408,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,858,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $598,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,098 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,489.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 110,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $319.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $266.85 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $306.78 and its 200-day moving average is $307.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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