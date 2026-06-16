Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $27.36 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 775.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $297.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.14 and a twelve month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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