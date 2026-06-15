Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $72.38 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,440 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 554,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $72,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 692,185 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $69,156,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 874,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $87,357,000 after buying an additional 398,974 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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