Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,749 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 557,080 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $135,270,000 after purchasing an additional 343,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $240.05 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $234.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

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Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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