Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 237,162 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,591 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 237,162 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $49,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here