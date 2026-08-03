Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR - Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Par Pacific worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 385.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,697 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

Par Pacific Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Par Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Par Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $48.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.57.

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Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc NYSE: PARR is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

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